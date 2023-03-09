Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) by 77.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,811 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 4.9% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 62,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 25,986 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGENXBIO stock opened at $22.97 on Thursday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $35.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.78.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $31.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.45 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 45.51% and a negative net margin of 248.68%. REGENXBIO’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RGNX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

