Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,017 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after buying an additional 125,786 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fossil Group were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FOSL. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,139 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Fossil Group in the first quarter worth $101,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Fossil Group during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

Fossil Group Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Fossil Group stock opened at $4.12 on Thursday. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $14.58. The firm has a market cap of $213.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average of $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.