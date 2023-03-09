Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 231.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,897 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in KE were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BEKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in KE by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,138,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,545,000 after acquiring an additional 132,900 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KE by 136.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 88,507 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of KE during the third quarter valued at $298,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KE by 117.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,069,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,730,000 after buying an additional 577,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of KE by 79.2% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,810,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,247,000 after buying an additional 1,242,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BEKE. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of KE in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of KE from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.93.

Shares of KE stock opened at $18.21 on Thursday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $21.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of -52.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of -1.13.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

