Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $957,000 in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 33,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Autohome by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Autohome by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 9.7% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 4.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,044 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autohome alerts:

Autohome Stock Performance

NYSE:ATHM opened at $30.85 on Thursday. Autohome Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $40.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.18.

Autohome Increases Dividend

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. Autohome had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This is an increase from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.42.

About Autohome

(Get Rating)

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. The firm provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.