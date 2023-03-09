Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Holdings in Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC – Get Rating) by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892,980 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Crescera Capital Acquisition were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. 59.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescera Capital Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CREC opened at $10.43 on Thursday. Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $10.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.19.

Crescera Capital Acquisition Profile

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses in technology, healthcare, education services, consumer, and retail sectors in Latin America.

