Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 80.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 47,204 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in GATX by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in GATX in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in GATX by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in GATX by 489.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GATX by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

GATX Stock Performance

GATX opened at $106.89 on Thursday. GATX Co. has a 1-year low of $84.96 and a 1-year high of $127.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

GATX Increases Dividend

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $322.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.63 million. GATX had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.25%. GATX’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 50.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on GATX from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Insider Activity

In other GATX news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total transaction of $2,192,022.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,101,168.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $2,192,022.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,101,168.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $25,293.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,594.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

GATX Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Further Reading

