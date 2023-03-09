Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 108,542 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 34,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 42.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 65,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $53.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.91 and a 1 year high of $65.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development, and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L.

