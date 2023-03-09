Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,872 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Samsara were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,557,000. Lmdagg L.L.C. purchased a new position in Samsara during the third quarter worth about $38,923,000. PointState Capital LP increased its stake in Samsara by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,641,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,994 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,394,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,033,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $21.10 on Thursday. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $21.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.96 and a beta of 0.92.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IOT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Samsara from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Samsara to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $66,713.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 908,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,170,440.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $66,713.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 908,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,170,440.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 7,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $92,527.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 302,340 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,435,081 shares of company stock worth $19,331,758 in the last ninety days.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

