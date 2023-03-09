Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 68,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,562,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 16.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,445,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,067,000 after buying an additional 201,721 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Crescent Energy by 16.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,098,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,049,000 after acquiring an additional 152,945 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,684,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Crescent Energy by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 196,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 118,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Price Performance

Crescent Energy stock opened at $11.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Crescent Energy has a 12 month low of $10.73 and a 12 month high of $19.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average is $13.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Crescent Energy Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRGY shares. Bank of America downgraded Crescent Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

(Get Rating)

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

See Also

