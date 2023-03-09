Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 11,959 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,959 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Futu were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Futu during the second quarter worth $23,578,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Futu by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,204,000 after buying an additional 220,500 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,703,000. NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the third quarter valued at about $5,456,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Futu by 564.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 168,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 143,252 shares in the last quarter. 19.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FUTU opened at $48.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.80. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $72.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.79.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FUTU shares. TheStreet upgraded Futu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Futu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. CLSA cut shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.60 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.52.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

