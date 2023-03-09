Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 139,063 Shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) by 335.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 180,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,063 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Innoviz Technologies were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Innoviz Technologies by 63.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 105,200 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the first quarter valued at $38,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Innoviz Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,616,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 21,024 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Innoviz Technologies by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INVZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Innoviz Technologies Trading Up 3.3 %

Innoviz Technologies Profile

Shares of Innoviz Technologies stock opened at $4.12 on Thursday. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $6.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.83.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

