Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 20,534 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,534 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 45.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

EDU opened at $40.12 on Thursday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $46.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.84 and its 200 day moving average is $32.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.15 and a beta of 0.61.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.16 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others.

