Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 24,668 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) by 241.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,668 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in HNI were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HNI by 12.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 256,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 28,799 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in HNI by 252.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 15.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HNI in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,907,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of HNI by 17.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 69,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get HNI alerts:

HNI Stock Down 10.4 %

NYSE HNI opened at $26.82 on Thursday. HNI Co. has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.71.

HNI Announces Dividend

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. HNI had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $568.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HNI

In other news, CFO Marshall H. Bridges sold 4,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $141,790.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,484.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Vincent P. Berger sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $69,316.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,727.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marshall H. Bridges sold 4,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $141,790.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,484.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

About HNI

(Get Rating)

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.