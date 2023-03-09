Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 2,684 Shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMIH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMIH – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Summit Healthcare Acquisition were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,868,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Summit Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,301,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition by 2.9% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 205,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Summit Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMIH opened at $10.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $262.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average is $9.98. Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $10.65.

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Profile

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMIH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.