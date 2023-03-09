Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 88,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 9.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 100,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 14.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 275,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 35,114 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Global Net Lease in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 192,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Global Net Lease stock opened at $13.82 on Thursday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $16.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.54, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,777.58%.

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

