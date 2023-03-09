Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Shares in Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 94,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.
Edoc Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of ADOC stock opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.45. Edoc Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99.
About Edoc Acquisition
