Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Shares in Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 94,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

Edoc Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ADOC stock opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.45. Edoc Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99.

Get Edoc Acquisition alerts:

About Edoc Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Read More

Edoc Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses primarily in the health care and health care provider space in North America and the Asia-Pacific.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edoc Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edoc Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.