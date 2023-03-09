Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 13,951 Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $136,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $64.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.32 and a 1 year high of $70.75. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.78.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.44 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 864.70% and a negative return on equity of 204.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 28,200 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $1,468,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 965,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,244,563.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 28,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $1,468,092.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 965,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,244,563.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $253,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,384.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,184 shares of company stock worth $3,797,674 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APLS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $79.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic and complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

