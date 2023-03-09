Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,136 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Franklin Covey were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FC. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Franklin Covey by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Franklin Covey in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Franklin Covey stock opened at $47.45 on Thursday. Franklin Covey Co. has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $54.70. The company has a market capitalization of $659.79 million, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $69.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Franklin Covey Profile

Franklin Covey Co engages in organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, Education Practice, and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada. The International Licensees segment focuses on international licensees’ royalty revenues.

