Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 134,197 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 92.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,197 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 90.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Toro by 266.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Toro by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Toro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $50,146.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,270.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Toro news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 6,199 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $706,747.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,141.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $50,146.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,270.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,733 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,359. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toro Stock Performance

NYSE TTC opened at $113.26 on Thursday. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $117.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.29 and a 200-day moving average of $104.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.11. Toro had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.

About Toro

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Featured Articles

