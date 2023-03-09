Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 178,991 Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,991 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Enovix were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Enovix by 289.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 230,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 171,276 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Enovix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enovix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enovix in the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enovix by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Enovix news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $25,620.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,358,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,399,374.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 20.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ENVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Enovix from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Enovix from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Enovix from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Enovix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $9.91 on Thursday. Enovix Co. has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $26.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average is $13.67.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

