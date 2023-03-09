Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 355,379 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 477,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 355,379 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 29.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,214 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in OPKO Health by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 206,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 85,349 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of OPKO Health by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,184,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,717,000 after buying an additional 3,037,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 11.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 94,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPKO Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $873.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.64. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.21 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 32.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. purchased 14,285,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.35 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 94,285,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,999,999.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OPKO Health Profile

OPKO Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment includes the clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

Further Reading

