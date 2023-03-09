Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 47,238 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,238 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GMRE opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $16.47.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Medical REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

