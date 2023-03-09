Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 48,347 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,347 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Teradata during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradata during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Teradata during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Teradata during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 18.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Price Performance

Teradata stock opened at $39.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.10, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.52 and its 200 day moving average is $33.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $50.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Teradata had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TDC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Teradata in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradata

In other Teradata news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 5,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $199,786.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $995,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,489 shares in the company, valued at $4,954,321.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 5,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $199,786.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,981 shares of company stock worth $1,959,969 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

