Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 49,806 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 81.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,806 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 76.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 143.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 66.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 7.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOPE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $110.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.22 and its 200 day moving average is $100.88. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.37 and a 12-month high of $121.60.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $258.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.17 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 20.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

