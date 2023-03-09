Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 60,561 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,561 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 121.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 479,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,189,000 after acquiring an additional 262,384 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 5.6% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 56,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 205,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 16.3% during the third quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 431,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after acquiring an additional 60,250 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

NYSE EQC opened at $20.19 on Thursday. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.65 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.34.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $4.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 20.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Equity Commonwealth’s previous dividend of $1.00.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

