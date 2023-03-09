Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 100,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Independence in the first quarter worth about $14,994,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Independence by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,743,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,212,000 after buying an additional 1,197,504 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Independence by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,746,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,912,000 after buying an additional 540,363 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Independence by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,393,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,455,000 after buying an additional 370,145 shares during the period. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence during the third quarter valued at $3,665,000. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Stock Performance

Independence stock opened at $10.20 on Thursday. Independence Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $10.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03.

About Independence

Independence Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

