Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 12,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBSS. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 38.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 5.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 7.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $91.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.48. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.02 and a fifty-two week high of $94.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Activity

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $274.33 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 6.15%.

In related news, Director James J. Sanfilippo sold 2,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $218,535.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James J. Sanfilippo sold 2,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $218,535.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,070 shares in the company, valued at $86,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $184,479.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,119 shares in the company, valued at $937,120.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,079 shares of company stock valued at $1,495,588 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

