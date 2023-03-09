Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProAssurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in ProAssurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in ProAssurance by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

ProAssurance Price Performance

NYSE:PRA opened at $19.04 on Thursday. ProAssurance Co. has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $27.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1,902.10 and a beta of 0.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $294.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRA shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

ProAssurance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.