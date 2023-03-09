Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,157 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 144,064 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 56.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,216,000 after purchasing an additional 214,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CUBI opened at $28.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $912.98 million, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.56. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $59.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.47). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $142.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.85 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CUBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stephens set a $45.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

About Customers Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

