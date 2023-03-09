Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,592 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.7% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 7.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 117,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 0.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 389,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 15.8% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 44,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the second quarter worth $624,000. 55.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $135.92 on Thursday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.52 and a 12-month high of $140.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

In related news, CEO Jean Madar sold 7,600 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $741,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Inter Parfums news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $103,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $741,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,196 shares of company stock valued at $5,667,718 in the last quarter. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IPAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Inter Parfums from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $126.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BWS Financial upped their price target on Inter Parfums from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.60.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Further Reading

