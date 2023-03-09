Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cytek Biosciences were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkwood LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 44.3% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 42,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 12,981 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 6,269.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 64.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 31.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 54.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. 49.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTKB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

In other Cytek Biosciences news, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $34,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,004.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Cytek Biosciences news, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $202,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,704,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,045,967.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $34,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,004.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,989 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,348. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cytek Biosciences stock opened at $9.83 on Thursday. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $16.05. The company has a current ratio of 9.26, a quick ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 491.75 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.64.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

