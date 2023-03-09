Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum Sells 12,500 Shares

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTKGet Rating) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $499,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,796,092.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $39.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $55.80.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTKGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 410.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 11,299 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at $564,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cytokinetics from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.71.

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

