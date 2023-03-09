Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum Sells 12,500 Shares

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $499,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,796,092.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Cytokinetics Stock Down 2.2 %
Cytokinetics stock opened at $39.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $55.80.
Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 410.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytokinetics
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cytokinetics from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.71.
Cytokinetics Company Profile
Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cytokinetics (CYTK)
- META Platforms May See its Biggest Opening Yet for New Highs
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.