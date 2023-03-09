DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 126,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,982 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRH. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 18.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,309,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,834,000 after purchasing an additional 207,155 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,060,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,474,000 after acquiring an additional 537,863 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DRH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Compass Point cut their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Up 1.0 %

DiamondRock Hospitality Dividend Announcement

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $8.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

