DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Given New $144.00 Price Target at Citigroup

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

DKS has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Argus upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $155.52.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $149.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.97 and a 200 day moving average of $117.78. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $150.18.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.21%.

In related news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $120,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,671.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6,908.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,493 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $130,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,735 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,226.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,479 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $91,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,279 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 179.0% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,179,258 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 756,539 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,174,456 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $141,275,000 after purchasing an additional 632,420 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 636,689 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $47,446,000 after purchasing an additional 387,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

