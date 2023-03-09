DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Given New $175.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $166.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stephens upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $155.52.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS stock opened at $149.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.97 and a 200-day moving average of $117.78. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $150.18.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $120,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,671.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $120,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,671.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6,908.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,493 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $130,224,000 after buying an additional 1,226,735 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,479 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $91,158,000 after buying an additional 1,118,279 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,179,258 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $123,397,000 after buying an additional 756,539 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,174,456 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $141,275,000 after buying an additional 632,420 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 636,689 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $47,446,000 after buying an additional 387,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

