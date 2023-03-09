DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Increased to $178.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $145.00 to $178.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $155.52.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $149.73 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $150.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.78. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.81.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 52.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.21%.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,425,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $120,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,671.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $986,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $679,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $1,423,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 45,750.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 917 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

