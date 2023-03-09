DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Raised to $157.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $112.00 to $157.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DKS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $155.52.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:DKS opened at $149.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $150.18.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 17.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $120,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,671.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,257 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,737 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.