Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 274,279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.11% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $7,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 52.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 879 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EGRX opened at $25.98 on Thursday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $53.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $338.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.35.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

