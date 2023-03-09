EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EGP. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,026,000 after purchasing an additional 95,900 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 66,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,536,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,342,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,133,000 after purchasing an additional 630,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.80.

NYSE:EGP opened at $165.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.92. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.47 and a 52-week high of $217.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.90%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

