Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as C$20.21 and last traded at C$19.57, with a volume of 114685 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$19.41.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

EFN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Element Fleet Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.38.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.13. The company has a market cap of C$7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.50, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 6.00.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

