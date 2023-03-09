Employees Retirement System of Texas Purchases 38,114 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,155,797 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,114 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.1% of Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $269,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in Microsoft by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $253.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $315.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $248.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.90.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $285.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.58.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

