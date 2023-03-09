Ergoteles LLC Acquires New Holdings in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. 55.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Radiant Logistics stock opened at $5.75 on Thursday. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $8.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Radiant Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

