Ergoteles LLC Buys Shares of 29,800 Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the first quarter worth $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matterport by 139.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matterport by 93.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Matterport Stock Up 3.5 %
Matterport stock opened at $2.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $867.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.60. Matterport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $9.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.42.
Insider Buying and Selling
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MTTR shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Matterport in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Matterport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Matterport from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Matterport from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matterport currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.29.
Matterport Company Profile
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Matterport (MTTR)
- META Platforms May See its Biggest Opening Yet for New Highs
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.