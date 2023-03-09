Ergoteles LLC Buys Shares of 29,800 Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the first quarter worth $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matterport by 139.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matterport by 93.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matterport Stock Up 3.5 %

Matterport stock opened at $2.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $867.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.60. Matterport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $9.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.42.

In related news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 26,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $76,327.93. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 433,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,567.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Matterport news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 26,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $76,327.93. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 433,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,567.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 36,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $102,845.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 868,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,430.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 214,926 shares of company stock valued at $608,241 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MTTR shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Matterport in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Matterport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Matterport from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Matterport from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matterport currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.29.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

