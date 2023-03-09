Ergoteles LLC Invests $53,000 in ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ESS Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in ESS Tech by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 194,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 50,058 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in ESS Tech in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in ESS Tech in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ESS Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ESS Tech

In other ESS Tech news, Director Michael R. Niggli purchased 19,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $48,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 578,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,781.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ESS Tech Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWH opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.15. ESS Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $6.28.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ESS Tech, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price target on shares of ESS Tech from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of ESS Tech from $4.50 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of ESS Tech from $7.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.18.

ESS Tech Company Profile

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

