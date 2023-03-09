Ergoteles LLC Purchases New Shares in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 36,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.08% of Praxis Precision Medicines at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRAX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 61.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 1,813.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 19,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

Praxis Precision Medicines Price Performance

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 3.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.76. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $13.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Praxis Precision Medicines ( NASDAQ:PRAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Monday. William Blair downgraded Praxis Precision Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Praxis Precision Medicines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.