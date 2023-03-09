Ergoteles LLC Sells 235,110 Shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Ergoteles LLC trimmed its position in shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 235,110 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Acacia Research were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 218.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,995,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after buying an additional 14,798 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Acacia Research alerts:

Acacia Research Stock Up 0.2 %

ACTG opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.11. Acacia Research Co. has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $168.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Acacia Research Profile

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Acacia Research to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

(Get Rating)

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.