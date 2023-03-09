Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Increased to C$24.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ERO. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.50 to C$22.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$19.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$22.10.

Ero Copper Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of TSE ERO opened at C$24.40 on Wednesday. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of C$10.54 and a 52-week high of C$25.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$21.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 11.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

