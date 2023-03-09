Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €25.00 ($26.60) to €23.00 ($24.47) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €23.30 ($24.79) to €22.80 ($24.26) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etn. Fr. Colruyt presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.93.

Get Etn. Fr. Colruyt alerts:

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Stock Performance

CUYTY stock opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $10.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.39.

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and FoodService, and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

Further Reading

