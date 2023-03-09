Evercore ISI Raises DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $200.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $155.52.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $149.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.41. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $150.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.78.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 52.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 17.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,425,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $120,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,671.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 761.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 543 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

