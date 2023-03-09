EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Holdings Lifted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,938 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in EVgo were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EVgo by 121.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,649,000 after buying an additional 3,228,340 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the first quarter valued at $32,188,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 98.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,924,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 957,132 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the first quarter valued at $9,360,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 374.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 581,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 458,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Get EVgo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EVgo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.19.

EVgo Trading Down 1.7 %

EVgo Company Profile

Shares of EVgo stock opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.78. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.94. EVgo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $14.23.

(Get Rating)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.